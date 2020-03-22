17 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 63 total locally, 289 in mandatory quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – Monroe County Department of Public Health announced Sunday morning that there are 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

There are 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the update on March 21 at 4 p.m. The new individuals include:

– 2 Females in their 20s

– 1 Male in his 30s

– 3 Females in their 30s

– 1 Male in his 40s

– 1 Female in her 40s

– 1 Male in his 50s

– 1 Female in her 50s

– 3 Males in their 60s

– 3 Females in their 60s

– 1 Female in her 70s

Of the 63 confirmed cases, 11 people are hospitalized. This is one more than reported Saturday. The county says the death number of those with COVID-19 is still one.

The Health Department says 289 people were placed into mandatory quarantine and isolation.

Additional Details

There are a limited number of COVID-19 tests available in Monroe County and not everyone with potential symptoms of COVID-19 is able to be tested.

The Department of Public Health said for most people, the results of a test for COVID-19 will have no impact on what happens next. Everyone should already be staying home, practicing social distancing, and talking with their healthcare providers to manage any symptoms. Having a positive test result does not change this guidance.

The tests are reserved for individuals for whom test results will have an impact on what happens next. Examples:

· A healthcare worker or first responder who tests negative can return to work more quickly.

· A hospitalized patient who tests negative can be removed from isolation, which saves PPE usage.

· A hospitalized patient who tests positive will receive more targeted treatment.