Live Now
PA Officials Provide Update on COVID-19 in the Keystone State

17 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 63 total locally, 289 in mandatory quarantine

Coronavirus

by: Lia Tobin

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – Monroe County Department of Public Health announced Sunday morning that there are 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

There are 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the update on March 21 at 4 p.m. The new individuals include:

–        2 Females in their 20s

–        1 Male in his 30s

–        3 Females in their 30s

–        1 Male in his 40s

–        1 Female in her 40s

–        1 Male in his 50s

–        1 Female in her 50s

–        3 Males in their 60s

–        3 Females in their 60s

–        1 Female in her 70s

Of the 63 confirmed cases, 11 people are hospitalized. This is one more than reported Saturday. The county says the death number of those with COVID-19 is still one.

The Health Department says 289 people were placed into mandatory quarantine and isolation.

Additional Details

There are a limited number of COVID-19 tests available in Monroe County and not everyone with potential symptoms of COVID-19 is able to be tested.

The Department of Public Health said for most people, the results of a test for COVID-19 will have no impact on what happens next. Everyone should already be staying home, practicing social distancing, and talking with their healthcare providers to manage any symptoms. Having a positive test result does not change this guidance.

The tests are reserved for individuals for whom test results will have an impact on what happens next. Examples:

·       A healthcare worker or first responder who tests negative can return to work more quickly.

·       A hospitalized patient who tests negative can be removed from isolation, which saves PPE usage.

·       A hospitalized patient who tests positive will receive more targeted treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now