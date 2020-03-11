2 more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated the number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to 14.

The latest two cases are in Bucks County.

We do not have any information about the condition of the patients.

So far, coronavirus has been detected in 6 counties. All located in the eastern part of the state.

There are 2 in Bucks County, 1 in Delaware County, 1 in Monroe County, 8 in Montgomery County, 1 in Philadelphia, and 1 in Wayne County.

For more tips and information on the coronavirus head to the Department of Health’s website.