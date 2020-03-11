Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults
Live Now
Chase for the Championship

2 more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated the number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to 14.

The latest two cases are in Bucks County.

We do not have any information about the condition of the patients.

So far, coronavirus has been detected in 6 counties. All located in the eastern part of the state.

There are 2 in Bucks County, 1 in Delaware County, 1 in Monroe County, 8 in Montgomery County, 1 in Philadelphia, and 1 in Wayne County.

For more tips and information on the coronavirus head to the Department of Health’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now