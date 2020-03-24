2020 Race for the Cure rescheduled

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Komen Twin Tiers Race for the Cure is the latest major local event to postpone in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Organizers of the event have re-scheduled the May 17th breast cancer race. The new date is October 18th, according to organizers.

They released the following message;

In lieu of directives regarding large gatherings to protect the public, and the extra considerations for those we serve who are at a higher risk of health concerns – the Komen Twin Tiers Race for the Cure has been re-scheduled from Sunday, May 17, 2020, to Sunday, October 18, 2020. Once again, the event will begin/end at the main office of our long-time Presenting Sponsor – Chemung Canal Trust Company, in Elmira.

“While we are disappointed that the Twin Tiers Race for the Cure needs to be rescheduled, the health and well-being of the community is our collective number one priority,” said Michael J. Wayne, Senior Vice President of Chemung Canal Trust Company. “We look forward to seeing our dedicated volunteers and participants at the event in the fall,” Wayne added.

The race is the largest event devoted to ending Breast Cancer, and draws 2,500 participants, volunteers, and supporters throughout the region. Funds raised support programs that advance Komen’s BOLD GOAL: to reduce breast cancer deaths by 50% by 2026. Locally, that includes support for screenings and diagnostic programs, as well as education and barrier reduction initiatives for those who are currently receiving treatment. Additionally, a portion of funds raised advance breakthrough research for breast cancer; currently nearly 70% of research within Komen’s portfolio is addressing Metastatic, or stage IV breast cancer, for which there is no cure.

“With 1 in 8 women diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and a significant number of uninsured and under-insured women in our region – Komen investments are critical to the health and welfare of the families in our area”, stated Amanda Beecher, Development Dir. for the Twin Tiers Race for the Cure.“ “On race day, we will come together to celebrate and honor those who have been affected by breast cancer,” Beecher concluded.

If you are in need of assistance, have questions about registration, how to form a team, become a sponsor, or volunteer, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Komen staff in the Twin Tiers area at 607.203.0102 or email: TTRace@komenupstaten.org.

For all who have been impacted by breast cancer, thank you for your support, understanding, and unwavering dedication to our mission in the fight to end breast cancer.