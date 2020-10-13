3 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, none removed, 38 total on list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Three states were added to the tri-state coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The tri-state travel advisory is a joint effort between New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as part of a coordinated regional effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia were added to the list in this week’s update while none were removed. There are currently 38 states and territories impacted by the advisory.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama Alaska Arkansas Colorado Delaware Florida Georgia Guam Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Mexico North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said earlier this year.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

Tuesday’s coronavirus data in New York state is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 923 (+45)

– 923 (+45) Patients Newly Admitted – 118

– 118 Hospital Counties – 41

– 41 Number ICU – 181 (-4)

– 181 (-4) Number ICU with Intubation – 90 (+4)

– 90 (+4) Total Discharges – 77,755 (+64)

– 77,755 (+64) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 25,598

“Our numbers overall continue to remain steady, despite the micro-clusters that have popped up in certain pockets of the state. Our strategy is to continue to identify these clusters if and when they pop up, get even more refined in our targeting and attack them as needed,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release. “As we go into the fall, and the numbers nationwide are going up, we must work to keep our numbers down – and that’s going to take every New Yorker wearing their masks, socially distancing and being New York Tough to maintain our progress.”

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: