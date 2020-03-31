30 Steuben County residents test positive for COVID-19

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says that two additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 30 confirmed

cases.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Canisteo; however the individual has been residing in Florida. The individual was tested in Florida and will remain in Florida, so no known public exposure risks occurred in Steuben County.

The second individual is a resident of the City of Hornell who started self-quarantine at home before symptoms began. Public Health staff investigated, identified and notified close contacts of the case.

No known public expose risks occurred. The individual is currently hospitalized, bringing the total number of Steuben County case hospitalizations to eight.

A-third of the reported cases are in the City of Hornell and Hornellsville. Additional cases have been reported in the Town of Corning, City of Corning, Urbana, Bath, Cameron, Canisteo, Jasper, Howard, Arkport, Wayland, North Hornell, Prattsburgh, Erwin, and Painted Post.

Three residents in the county have recovered from the virus and 283 people have been tested. There are currently 145 people in quarantine in Steuben County.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and

shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.