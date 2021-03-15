33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Steuben County, new church cluster

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Steuben County Public Health Department announced Monday that 33 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday. This brings the total to 5,714 confirmed cases, 99 of which are currently active, according to the Health Department.

“Thankfully, new daily cases in Steuben have continued to remain low,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are seeing a couple clusters related to work and worship in the area. If you attended the North Baptist Church service on March 7 or meeting on March 8 and have not yet been quarantined, please monitor for symptoms, and consider getting tested with or without symptoms.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.