55 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 55 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. This brings the total to 1,768 confirmed cases, 259 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (11)

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Bath (6)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (4)

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Lindley (3)

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Rathbone (2)

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Urbana (2)

· Town of Woodhull (2)

· Village of Arkport (3)

· Village of Bath (3)

· Village of Painted Post (4)

· Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 16 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

· One individual is a resident of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

· One individual is an employee of Corning Center

· Two individuals are employees of Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

· One individual is an employee of Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility

· One individual is an employee of Fairport Baptist Home

· One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at the Aviation Department

· Two individuals are employees of Hilliard Corporation in Elmira

· One individual is an employee of the Arnot Ogden Medical Center

· One individual is an employee of Highland Hospital

· One individual is an employee of Unity Hospital

· One individual is a student at St. Bonaventure University

· One individual is a teacher at Arkport Central School

· One individual is an employee of the Dundee Central School District

· One individual is an employee of the Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District

· One individual is an employee of GST BOCES at the Coopers Campus

· One individual is an employee of the Valley Early Childhood School

· One individual is a student of the VEW Primary School in Bath

· One individual is a student of the Frederick Carder Elementary School

· One individual is a student of the Corning-Painted Post High School

· One individual returned from a state with a high rate of infection

· One individual visited the Corning Moose in the last two weeks where other positives have been identified

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/16 – 11/20 – J.L. Watts Excavating in PA

· 11/16 – 11/20 – Five Star Bank in Hornell

· 11/17 Evening – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 11/17, 11/18 – DePuy Synthes Companies in Big Flats

· 11/17, 11/18 – Steuben County Office Building

· 11/18 – Dandy Mini Mart in Big Flats

· 11/18, 11/19 – T & R Towing in Dansville

· 11/18 – 11/20 – Union Block Italian Bistro in Penn Yan

· 11/19, 11/20 – Home Depot in Painted Post

· 11/20 – Davis Fetch Corporation in Rochester

· 11/20 Afternoon – Cracker Barrel in Horseheads

· 11/20, 11/23 – Clarity Wellness Community in Wellsville

· 11/21 Evening – St. Mary Church in Rexville

· 11/23 Afternoon – Hornell Animal Hospital

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 4

· 10 – 19 years: 6

· 20 – 29 years: 8

· 30 – 39 years: 7

· 40 – 49 years: 7

· 50 – 59 years: 10

· 60 – 69 years: 9

· 70 – 79 years: 3

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“We cannot stress enough the importance of prevention strategies during this time of high spread. No one chooses to knowingly spread COVID-19 to their loved ones,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Adhering to all prevention steps can be difficult, but it is the only way to slow the spread. Staying home and avoiding gathering with others in between getting tested and receiving results can slow the spread. Anyone who gathered for Thanksgiving yesterday with today’s positives has been exposed. Those who have been quarantined as a known contact to a positive can stop the spread by remaining quarantined for their full time and getting tested if symptoms start.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit the Steuben County’s website.