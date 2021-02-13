7-day rolling COVID-19 positive percentage under 4% for first time since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s 7-day average COVID positivity rate dropped to 3.90 percent, the lowest since November 29. The 7-day average positivity rate is down 51 percent from the post-holiday peak in early January and it has declined for 36 consecutive days. Hospitalizations dropped to 6,888, the lowest number since Christmas Day. Hospitalizations are down by 916 this week, a 26 percent decline from the post-holiday peak. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 3.46 percent, the lowest since November 25. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.63 percent, the lowest since Christmas Day and a decrease of 28 percent from the post-holiday peak.
Eleven additional cases of the UK variant were identified in New York State. Eight were in New York City, two were in Suffolk County and one was in Rockland County, that county’s first case. To date, there are 70 known cases of the variant in New York City and in the following counties: Saratoga, Warren, Onondaga, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Rockland, Ulster, Essex, Jefferson, Tompkins, Allegany and Niagara.
“Hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to fall statewide and New Yorkers should be commended for all their hard work and sacrifice which helped make this a reality,” Governor Cuomo said. “If we are to win this war against COVID once and for all, we must keep driving down these rates, as well as to get as many shots into arms as possible. New York has the determination, toughness, and vaccination infrastructure to make all of this happen, but our success will ultimately be determined by our willingness to keep making the right decisions and I have every confidence that New Yorkers will continue to do just that.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 253,563
- Total Positive – 8,763
- Percent Positive – 3.46%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.90%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,888 (-180)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -916
- Patients Newly Admitted – 766
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,328 (-30)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 908 (-33)
- Total Discharges – 137,276 (+785)
- Deaths – 125
- Total Deaths – 37,009
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|283
|0.03%
|29%
|Central New York
|139
|0.02%
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|338
|0.03%
|40%
|Long Island
|1,202
|0.04%
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|732
|0.03%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|138
|0.03%
|31%
|New York City
|3,491
|0.04%
|30%
|North Country
|71
|0.02%
|53%
|Southern Tier
|172
|0.03%
|45%
|Western New York
|322
|0.02%
|35%
|Statewide
|6,888
|0.04%
|33%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|240
|190
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|181
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|250
|35%
|Long Island
|868
|691
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|684
|436
|37%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|97
|27%
|New York City
|2,598
|2,115
|20%
|North Country
|59
|36
|42%
|Southern Tier
|126
|79
|38%
|Western New York
|545
|336
|37%
|Statewide
|5,906
|4,411
|26%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THRUSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|3.03%
|2.88%
|2.56%
|Central New York
|1.79%
|1.74%
|1.64%
|Finger Lakes
|2.66%
|2.54%
|2.39%
|Long Island
|5.17%
|5.08%
|4.86%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.06%
|4.98%
|4.82%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.57%
|2.35%
|2.20%
|New York City
|4.95%
|4.75%
|4.63%
|North Country
|4.24%
|3.92%
|3.86%
|Southern Tier
|1.02%
|0.95%
|0.90%
|Western New York
|3.51%
|3.57%
|3.50%
|Statewide
|4.16%
|4.04%
|3.90%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THRUSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|7.13%
|6.69%
|6.69%
|Brooklyn
|5.58%
|5.16%
|5.00%
|Manhattan
|3.31%
|2.97%
|2.87%
|Queens
|5.42%
|5.11%
|4.94%
|Staten Island
|5.04%
|4.76%
|4.76%
Of the 1,521,453 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|19,908
|76
|Allegany
|2,747
|13
|Broome
|13,648
|63
|Cattaraugus
|4,133
|27
|Cayuga
|5,144
|21
|Chautauqua
|7,004
|31
|Chemung
|6,266
|17
|Chenango
|2,307
|9
|Clinton
|3,161
|32
|Columbia
|3,214
|18
|Cortland
|3,004
|14
|Delaware
|1,352
|12
|Dutchess
|20,714
|119
|Erie
|61,385
|318
|Essex
|1,225
|10
|Franklin
|1,791
|15
|Fulton
|2,972
|20
|Genesee
|4,182
|14
|Greene
|2,513
|13
|Hamilton
|269
|5
|Herkimer
|4,423
|14
|Jefferson
|4,413
|29
|Lewis
|1,916
|20
|Livingston
|3,333
|31
|Madison
|3,682
|13
|Monroe
|50,363
|123
|Montgomery
|2,937
|11
|Nassau
|138,784
|840
|Niagara
|14,667
|53
|NYC
|653,986
|4,581
|Oneida
|19,117
|49
|Onondaga
|31,351
|90
|Ontario
|5,470
|10
|Orange
|34,442
|197
|Orleans
|2,363
|10
|Oswego
|5,746
|16
|Otsego
|2,158
|14
|Putnam
|7,844
|42
|Rensselaer
|8,527
|44
|Rockland
|36,590
|167
|Saratoga
|11,304
|48
|Schenectady
|10,404
|46
|Schoharie
|1,106
|11
|Schuyler
|841
|2
|Seneca
|1,487
|7
|St. Lawrence
|4,922
|48
|Steuben
|5,328
|10
|Suffolk
|153,327
|724
|Sullivan
|4,468
|12
|Tioga
|2,656
|16
|Tompkins
|3,316
|16
|Ulster
|9,426
|44
|Warren
|2,680
|13
|Washington
|2,147
|16
|Wayne
|4,298
|18
|Westchester
|101,015
|511
|Wyoming
|2,681
|19
|Yates
|996
|1
On Friday, 125 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,009. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|17
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|2
|Chenango
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|4
|Essex
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Hamilton
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|22
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|12
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|8
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|1
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|15
|Rensselaer
|2
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|3
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Schoharie
|1
|Seneca
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|8
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|5
|Yates
|1