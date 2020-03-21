7-month-old baby tests positive for coronavirus in South Carolina

CAMDEN, S.C. (WGHP) — A 7-month-old baby tested positive for coronavirus in South Carolina, WIS reports.

The child’s mother, Courtney Doster, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The child, named Emmett, had a high fever on Monday and was diagnosed with viral pneumonia.

Emmett was tested for coronavirus and the test came back positive on Tuesday.

Doster said Emmett is being treated with Tylenol because doctors said ibuprofen and breathing treatments could worsen his symptoms.

