Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

(WETM/AP) — Drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved coronavirus vaccine in an effort to expand supply more quickly, a Biden administration official confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose vaccine. Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

Facing questions about the company’s slipping delivery schedule, J&J Vice President Richard Nettles told lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week that the company had faced “significant challenges” because of its “highly complex” manufacturing process.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further, but the administration did not immediately provide specifics.ADVERTISEMENT

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon, as his administration now expects to have enough supply of the three approved vaccines to inoculate all eligible American adults by June — though actually delivering the injections could take longer.

The official confirmed Merck’s involvement on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s public announcement. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

It was not immediately clear when the effect of Merck’s assistance would be reflected in supply. Previously, federal officials have cautioned that setting up the highly specialized manufacturing lines to produce vaccines would take months.

Compared to the two-dose versions produced by Moderna and Pfizer, the J&J vaccine is less resource intensive to distribute and administer, making it a critical piece to U.S. plans to spread vaccinations around the world — but only once Americans are inoculated. The J&J vaccine can be stored for months at refrigerated temperatures, rather than frozen, and doesn’t require patients to return for a second dose three or four weeks later.

Different COVID-19 vaccines deliver the spike protein in different ways, like different types of vehicles. The Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA based, which is different from the other vaccinations.

“They encode the spike protein region of the Coronavirus and that’s delivered as a nucleic acid. mRNA is like DNA in this purpose. And they wrap that genetic material in a little ball of fat to protect it,” Dr. Moore added.

When the shot is injected into the arm, the cells begin to take in the protein, which generates an immune response. The various vaccines are created differently, but they accomplish the same goal. The Johnson & Johnson, Oxford AstraZeneca, and the Russian Sputnik V are based on the common cold.

“The J & J and the AstraZeneca Oxford and also the Russian Sputnik V are all based on adenovirus vectors and common cold viruses,” Dr. Moore said.

Side effects from the vaccine are worth it, Dr. Moore added, saying you may feel feverish or fatigued for a day or two. Alongside trials for new vaccines, there are also federal trials to see if people who already contracted COVID-19 need two doses of the vaccine.

“They may only need one dose of these vaccines. This is now being studied much more carefully,” Dr. Moore continued.

He also said it is too early to tell, but to be safe, everyone should receive two doses of the vaccine. Finally, he concluded by saying even if you are a week or two late on the second dose, it will be effective in preventing the worst.