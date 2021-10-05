Chemung County resident among 38 New Yorkers who died due to COVID on Monday

(WETM) – The Southern Tier’s seven-day rolling positivity rate remains above three percent and a Chemung County resident was among 38 New Yorkers who died Monday due to COVID-19, according to Gov. Hochul’s daily COVID update.

“Our focus remains keeping kids in schools, returning people to work, and reopening New York safely,” Governor Hochul said. “We all know the best way to ensure our continued progress is to get more shots in arms. If you are still unvaccinated you are far more vulnerable. I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it as soon as possible because we cannot afford to take risks with all the progress we’ve achieved.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 142,635

– 142,635 Total Positive – 3,877

– 3,877 Percent Positive – 2.72%

– 2.72% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.34%

– 2.34% Patient Hospitalization – 2,231 (+23)

– 2,231 (+23) Patients Newly Admitted – 246

– 246 Patients in ICU – 519 (-10)

– 519 (-10) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 288 (-12)

– 288 (-12) Total Discharges – 201,994 (+187)

– 201,994 (+187) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 38

– 38 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,703

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,978

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 25,567,201

– 25,567,201 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,455

– 46,455 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 454,265

– 454,265 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

– 82.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.1%

– 74.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.8%

– 84.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%

– 76.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.5%

– 69.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.6%

– 62.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.9%

– 71.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, October 2, 2021 Sunday, October 3, 2021 Monday, October 4, 2021 Capital Region 3.69% 3.61% 3.56% Central New York 5.19% 4.98% 4.86% Finger Lakes 4.39% 4.24% 4.17% Long Island 2.97% 2.92% 2.82% Mid-Hudson 2.34% 2.24% 2.20% Mohawk Valley 4.94% 4.80% 5.02% New York City 1.34% 1.32% 1.29% North Country 5.56% 5.47% 5.26% Southern Tier 3.30% 3.23% 3.24% Western New York 4.31% 4.11% 4.15% Statewide 2.44% 2.37% 2.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, October 2, 2021 Sunday, October 3, 2021 Monday, October 4, 2021 Bronx 1.31% 1.26% 1.16% Kings 1.49% 1.52% 1.51% New York 1.05% 1.07% 1.03% Queens 1.34% 1.28% 1.25% Richmond 1.69% 1.56% 1.54%

Yesterday, 3.877 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,428,245. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 29,475 66 Allegany 4,240 12 Broome 22,900 53 Cattaraugus 7,100 26 Cayuga 8,231 24 Chautauqua 11,725 47 Chemung 9,855 31 Chenango 4,377 9 Clinton 6,223 30 Columbia 4,837 9 Cortland 5,072 18 Delaware 3,292 19 Dutchess 34,591 34 Erie 102,188 195 Essex 2,107 8 Franklin 3,891 28 Fulton 5,798 31 Genesee 6,473 25 Greene 4,171 19 Hamilton 418 3 Herkimer 6,290 25 Jefferson 8,026 59 Lewis 3,385 13 Livingston 5,419 12 Madison 5,746 18 Monroe 80,758 184 Montgomery 5,414 26 Nassau 210,362 208 Niagara 22,968 54 NYC 1,072,215 1,153 Oneida 27,078 95 Onondaga 48,651 163 Ontario 8,910 25 Orange 55,828 99 Orleans 3,963 14 Oswego 10,486 48 Otsego 4,338 19 Putnam 12,119 16 Rensselaer 13,946 43 Rockland 51,883 103 Saratoga 19,214 49 Schenectady 15,826 32 Schoharie 2,185 3 Schuyler 1,387 11 Seneca 2,612 8 St. Lawrence 9,509 22 Steuben 9,195 50 Suffolk 233,362 354 Sullivan 8,083 18 Tioga 4,661 14 Tompkins 6,223 21 Ulster 16,782 29 Warren 5,023 56 Washington 4,241 26 Wayne 7,436 18 Westchester 142,200 89 Wyoming 4,097 12 Yates 1,460 1

Yesterday, 38 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,703. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 4 Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Franklin 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 Manhattan 3 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 Oneida 2 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Rockland 2 Saratoga 2 Suffolk 4 Warren 1 Westchester 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 13,800 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,336 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: