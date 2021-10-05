Chemung County resident among 38 New Yorkers who died due to COVID on Monday

(WETM) – The Southern Tier’s seven-day rolling positivity rate remains above three percent and a Chemung County resident was among 38 New Yorkers who died Monday due to COVID-19, according to Gov. Hochul’s daily COVID update.

“Our focus remains keeping kids in schools, returning people to work, and reopening New York safely,” Governor Hochul said. “We all know the best way to ensure our continued progress is to get more shots in arms. If you are still unvaccinated you are far more vulnerable. I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it as soon as possible because we cannot afford to take risks with all the progress we’ve achieved.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 142,635
  • Total Positive – 3,877
  • Percent Positive – 2.72%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.34%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,231 (+23)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 246
  • Patients in ICU – 519 (-10)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 288 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 201,994 (+187)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 38
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,703

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,978

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,567,201
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,455
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 454,265
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 62.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, October 2, 2021Sunday, October 3, 2021Monday, October 4, 2021
Capital Region3.69%3.61%3.56%
Central New York5.19%4.98%4.86%
Finger Lakes4.39%4.24%4.17%
Long Island2.97%2.92%2.82%
Mid-Hudson2.34%2.24%2.20%
Mohawk Valley4.94%4.80%5.02%
New York City1.34%1.32%1.29%
North Country5.56%5.47%5.26%
Southern Tier3.30%3.23%3.24%
Western New York4.31%4.11%4.15%
Statewide2.44%2.37%2.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, October 2, 2021Sunday, October 3, 2021Monday, October 4, 2021
Bronx1.31%1.26%1.16%
Kings1.49%1.52%1.51%
New York1.05%1.07%1.03%
Queens1.34%1.28%1.25%
Richmond1.69%1.56%1.54%

Yesterday, 3.877 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,428,245. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany29,47566
Allegany4,24012
Broome22,90053
Cattaraugus7,10026
Cayuga8,23124
Chautauqua11,72547
Chemung9,85531
Chenango4,3779
Clinton6,22330
Columbia4,8379
Cortland5,07218
Delaware3,29219
Dutchess34,59134
Erie102,188195
Essex2,1078
Franklin3,89128
Fulton5,79831
Genesee6,47325
Greene4,17119
Hamilton4183
Herkimer6,29025
Jefferson8,02659
Lewis3,38513
Livingston5,41912
Madison5,74618
Monroe80,758184
Montgomery5,41426
Nassau210,362208
Niagara22,96854
NYC1,072,2151,153
Oneida27,07895
Onondaga48,651163
Ontario8,91025
Orange55,82899
Orleans3,96314
Oswego10,48648
Otsego4,33819
Putnam12,11916
Rensselaer13,94643
Rockland51,883103
Saratoga19,21449
Schenectady15,82632
Schoharie2,1853
Schuyler1,38711
Seneca2,6128
St. Lawrence9,50922
Steuben9,19550
Suffolk233,362354
Sullivan8,08318
Tioga4,66114
Tompkins6,22321
Ulster16,78229
Warren5,02356
Washington4,24126
Wayne7,43618
Westchester142,20089
Wyoming4,09712
Yates1,4601

Yesterday, 38 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,703. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx4
Cattaraugus2
Chemung1
Dutchess1
Erie2
Franklin1
Jefferson1
Kings3
Manhattan3
Monroe2
Nassau2
Oneida2
Orleans1
Oswego1
Rockland2
Saratoga2
Suffolk4
Warren1
Westchester2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 13,800 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,336 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region752,007494691,798461
Central New York587,054291544,701268
Finger Lakes765,052405711,000411
Long Island1,884,7532,0781,669,2262,028
Mid-Hudson1,461,9061,4481,297,4601,421
Mohawk Valley293,740193271,986270
New York City6,688,2548,0275,933,5089,512
North Country272,656200246,417220
Southern Tier391,481203361,453248
Western New York838,773461767,004497
Statewide13,935,67613,80012,494,55315,336

