A sign of progress: More than 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in New York

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo announced that more than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State. 223,154 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. To date, more than 2.5 million total doses have been administered through New York State-run and FEMA-supported mass vaccination sites.

“Every New Yorker who is 16 and older is now eligible to get their shot, but eligibility is not the same as accessibility, and we remain committed to bringing the vaccine to every community in our state and working with local leaders to make it clear that the vaccine is safe, effective, and necessary,” Governor Cuomo said. “Every shot brings us one step closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, and that is why so important everybody gets vaccinated. Getting the vaccine shows you care. Caring is how we were able to withstand COVID’s ambush of New York this time last year – and it’s how we will defeat this beast once and for all.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 11,092,454

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 223,154

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,436,749

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 35.1%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 22.3%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 416,175 7,087 276,909 7,905 Central New York 356,329 5,724 248,826 5,885 Finger Lakes 435,234 8,291 281,192 6,723 Long Island 865,850 19,924 493,649 13,939 Mid-Hudson 727,384 18,638 424,308 14,128 Mohawk Valley 177,283 2,278 121,341 2,978 New York City 3,155,554 64,823 2,027,627 42,257 North Country 182,482 2,349 137,087 2,123 Southern Tier 234,763 4,660 151,615 4,829 Western New York 464,777 10,194 289,577 11,951 Statewide 7,015,831 143,968 4,452,131 112,718



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.