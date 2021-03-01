Absolut Care of Three Rivers adjusts protocols to welcome visitors

PAINTED POST, NY (WETM) – Nursing homes were hit the hardest last year at the peak of the pandemic, but now, as active cases slow down, families are starting to reunite with their loved ones as visitations resume.

Two weeks ago, Absolut Care of Three Rivers started welcoming family members to visit residents inside of the home.

“I made a promise to the families that my number one goal was to get them back in here at the beginning of the year as soon as possible, so, as soon as we reached that point we started to arrange, make arrangements to get people back in,” said Sam Tripi, Administrator of Absolut Care Three Rivers.

They have dedicated five members of their staff to help with the visits on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Last week, New York State released new regulations for nursing home visits. Tripe said that they are making the necessary adjustments to keep everyone safe, including requiring rapid tests for all visitors.