Addison Central School District returning to hybrid system, athletics to resume Oct. 11

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Addison Central School will return to a hybrid learning schedule on Tuesday, October 13, with the exception of one classroom at Tuscarora Elementary School.

The district says they were informed of one staff member at that building has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the district says they’re following Steuben County Public Health Department protocols on quarantine for those who were in contact with that individual.

Families and staff who are impacted have been contacted.

As always, the safety of our staff and students is our main focus and the district has worked with the

Health Department on plans for returning to hybrid learning.

The first day of classes, October 13, will be a B in-person day and athletics may resume on Sunday, October 11.