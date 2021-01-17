Addition case of COVID-19 UK variant found in Westchester County; 18 cases now in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An additional case of the UK variant was identified in Westchester County. To date, there are 18 known cases of the variant in New York State.
“We have the weapon that will win this war and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there depends upon two things-our own individual actions and the federal supply, which is where we are facing the greatest challenge,” Governor Cuomo said. “With the federal government essentially opening the floodgates of eligibility, more than seven million New Yorkers are now able to receive the vaccine. That sounds nice, but when they did that, they not only failed to increase supply, they actually sent us less than we were expecting. New York has moved heaven and earth to create one of the most expansive vaccination networks in the nation and we are getting shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible-we just simply need more vaccine. It’s time for the federal government to step up, increase the supply, and actually help the state defeat this virus once and for all.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 246,507
- Total Positive – 13,842
- Percent Positive – 5.61%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,771 (-117)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,012
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,550 (-30)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 1,004 (+21)
- Total Discharges – 115,901 (+1,033)
- Deaths – 172
- Total Deaths – 32,897
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|531
|0.05%
|25%
|Central New York
|287
|0.04%
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|752
|0.06%
|33%
|Long Island
|1,647
|0.06%
|29%
|Mid-Hudson
|1,013
|0.04%
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|282
|0.06%
|25%
|New York City
|3,408
|0.04%
|32%
|North Country
|121
|0.03%
|51%
|Southern Tier
|227
|0.04%
|41%
|Western New York
|503
|0.04%
|32%
|Statewide
|8,771
|0.04%
|32%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|Capital Region
|268
|212
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|183
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|308
|23%
|Long Island
|845
|680
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|684
|440
|38%
|Mohawk Valley
|133
|103
|21%
|New York City
|2,518
|1,958
|24%
|North Country
|59
|36
|37%
|Southern Tier
|125
|79
|36%
|Western New York
|545
|334
|37%
|Statewide
|5,836
|4,333
|27%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|7.94%
|7.87%
|7.59%
|Central New York
|6.21%
|6.09%
|5.85%
|Finger Lakes
|7.63%
|7.32%
|6.96%
|Long Island
|8.27%
|8.06%
|7.81%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.67%
|7.51%
|7.37%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.66%
|8.40%
|8.22%
|New York City
|5.70%
|5.66%
|5.69%
|North Country
|7.44%
|7.24%
|7.34%
|Southern Tier
|4.01%
|3.82%
|3.78%
|Western New York
|6.93%
|6.62%
|6.48%
|Statewide
|6.67%
|6.54%
|6.45%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|7.68%
|7.35%
|7.25%
|Brooklyn
|6.24%
|5.94%
|5.92%
|Manhattan
|3.80%
|3.76%
|3.71%
|Queens
|6.90%
|6.48%
|6.33%
|Staten Island
|6.55%
|6.28%
|6.20%
Of the 1,233,390 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|15,981
|210
|Allegany
|2,328
|15
|Broome
|10,866
|123
|Cattaraugus
|3,344
|36
|Cayuga
|4,310
|43
|Chautauqua
|5,460
|110
|Chemung
|5,534
|55
|Chenango
|1,704
|24
|Clinton
|2,091
|51
|Columbia
|2,397
|53
|Cortland
|2,604
|17
|Delaware
|990
|7
|Dutchess
|16,327
|212
|Erie
|51,384
|668
|Essex
|959
|7
|Franklin
|1,103
|17
|Fulton
|2,039
|40
|Genesee
|3,630
|64
|Greene
|1,995
|31
|Hamilton
|145
|0
|Herkimer
|3,528
|43
|Jefferson
|3,094
|63
|Lewis
|1,451
|32
|Livingston
|2,645
|40
|Madison
|3,073
|26
|Monroe
|43,659
|433
|Montgomery
|2,167
|44
|Nassau
|112,702
|1,309
|Niagara
|11,822
|158
|NYC
|520,429
|5,751
|Oneida
|16,502
|160
|Onondaga
|27,190
|236
|Ontario
|4,647
|55
|Orange
|28,386
|218
|Orleans
|1,898
|16
|Oswego
|4,816
|54
|Otsego
|1,623
|23
|Putnam
|6,386
|92
|Rensselaer
|6,693
|97
|Rockland
|31,509
|163
|Saratoga
|8,984
|145
|Schenectady
|8,480
|133
|Schoharie
|882
|9
|Schuyler
|710
|11
|Seneca
|1,203
|26
|St. Lawrence
|3,496
|59
|Steuben
|4,541
|45
|Suffolk
|125,925
|1,541
|Sullivan
|3,765
|14
|Tioga
|2,167
|22
|Tompkins
|2,613
|41
|Ulster
|7,548
|100
|Warren
|2,004
|22
|Washington
|1,438
|14
|Wayne
|3,606
|38
|Westchester
|83,708
|775
|Wyoming
|2,114
|39
|Yates
|795
|12
On Saturday, 172 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,897. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|3
|Broome
|5
|Chautauqua
|2
|Clinton
|1
|Columbia
|2
|Delaware
|3
|Dutchess
|6
|Erie
|10
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|2
|Greene
|2
|Herkimer
|3
|Kings
|9
|Lewis
|1
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|11
|Nassau
|11
|Niagara
|4
|Oneida
|6
|Onondaga
|4
|Ontario
|2
|Orange
|4
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|2
|Putnam
|2
|Queens
|18
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|6
|Rockland
|3
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|4
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|17
|Ulster
|3
|Washington
|2
|Westchester
|9