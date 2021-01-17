Addition case of COVID-19 UK variant found in Westchester County; 18 cases now in New York State

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An additional case of the UK variant was identified in Westchester County. To date, there are 18 known cases of the variant in New York State.

“We have the weapon that will win this war and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there depends upon two things-our own individual actions and the federal supply, which is where we are facing the greatest challenge,” Governor Cuomo said. “With the federal government essentially opening the floodgates of eligibility, more than seven million New Yorkers are now able to receive the vaccine. That sounds nice, but when they did that, they not only failed to increase supply, they actually sent us less than we were expecting. New York has moved heaven and earth to create one of the most expansive vaccination networks in the nation and we are getting shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible-we just simply need more vaccine. It’s time for the federal government to step up, increase the supply, and actually help the state defeat this virus once and for all.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 246,507

– 246,507 Total Positive – 13,842

– 13,842 Percent Positive – 5.61%

– 5.61% Patient Hospitalization – 8,771 (-117)

– 8,771 (-117) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,012

– 1,012 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,550 (-30)

– 1,550 (-30) Number ICU with Intubation – 1,004 (+21)

– 1,004 (+21) Total Discharges – 115,901 (+1,033)

– 115,901 (+1,033) Deaths – 172

– 172 Total Deaths – 32,897

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 531 0.05% 25% Central New York 287 0.04% 27% Finger Lakes 752 0.06% 33% Long Island 1,647 0.06% 29% Mid-Hudson 1,013 0.04% 40% Mohawk Valley 282 0.06% 25% New York City 3,408 0.04% 32% North Country 121 0.03% 51% Southern Tier 227 0.04% 41% Western New York 503 0.04% 32% Statewide 8,771 0.04% 32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 268 212 19% Central New York 262 183 28% Finger Lakes 397 308 23% Long Island 845 680 24% Mid-Hudson 684 440 38% Mohawk Valley 133 103 21% New York City 2,518 1,958 24% North Country 59 36 37% Southern Tier 125 79 36% Western New York 545 334 37% Statewide 5,836 4,333 27%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 7.94% 7.87% 7.59% Central New York 6.21% 6.09% 5.85% Finger Lakes 7.63% 7.32% 6.96% Long Island 8.27% 8.06% 7.81% Mid-Hudson 7.67% 7.51% 7.37% Mohawk Valley 8.66% 8.40% 8.22% New York City 5.70% 5.66% 5.69% North Country 7.44% 7.24% 7.34% Southern Tier 4.01% 3.82% 3.78% Western New York 6.93% 6.62% 6.48% Statewide 6.67% 6.54% 6.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 7.68% 7.35% 7.25% Brooklyn 6.24% 5.94% 5.92% Manhattan 3.80% 3.76% 3.71% Queens 6.90% 6.48% 6.33% Staten Island 6.55% 6.28% 6.20%

Of the 1,233,390 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 15,981 210 Allegany 2,328 15 Broome 10,866 123 Cattaraugus 3,344 36 Cayuga 4,310 43 Chautauqua 5,460 110 Chemung 5,534 55 Chenango 1,704 24 Clinton 2,091 51 Columbia 2,397 53 Cortland 2,604 17 Delaware 990 7 Dutchess 16,327 212 Erie 51,384 668 Essex 959 7 Franklin 1,103 17 Fulton 2,039 40 Genesee 3,630 64 Greene 1,995 31 Hamilton 145 0 Herkimer 3,528 43 Jefferson 3,094 63 Lewis 1,451 32 Livingston 2,645 40 Madison 3,073 26 Monroe 43,659 433 Montgomery 2,167 44 Nassau 112,702 1,309 Niagara 11,822 158 NYC 520,429 5,751 Oneida 16,502 160 Onondaga 27,190 236 Ontario 4,647 55 Orange 28,386 218 Orleans 1,898 16 Oswego 4,816 54 Otsego 1,623 23 Putnam 6,386 92 Rensselaer 6,693 97 Rockland 31,509 163 Saratoga 8,984 145 Schenectady 8,480 133 Schoharie 882 9 Schuyler 710 11 Seneca 1,203 26 St. Lawrence 3,496 59 Steuben 4,541 45 Suffolk 125,925 1,541 Sullivan 3,765 14 Tioga 2,167 22 Tompkins 2,613 41 Ulster 7,548 100 Warren 2,004 22 Washington 1,438 14 Wayne 3,606 38 Westchester 83,708 775 Wyoming 2,114 39 Yates 795 12

On Saturday, 172 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,897. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: