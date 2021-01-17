Addition case of COVID-19 UK variant found in Westchester County; 18 cases now in New York State

Coronavirus
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An additional case of the UK variant was identified in Westchester County. To date, there are 18 known cases of the variant in New York State.

“We have the weapon that will win this war and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there depends upon two things-our own individual actions and the federal supply, which is where we are facing the greatest challenge,” Governor Cuomo said. “With the federal government essentially opening the floodgates of eligibility, more than seven million New Yorkers are now able to receive the vaccine. That sounds nice, but when they did that, they not only failed to increase supply, they actually sent us less than we were expecting. New York has moved heaven and earth to create one of the most expansive vaccination networks in the nation and we are getting shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as possible-we just simply need more vaccine. It’s time for the federal government to step up, increase the supply, and actually help the state defeat this virus once and for all.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 246,507
  • Total Positive – 13,842
  • Percent Positive – 5.61%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,771 (-117)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,012
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,550 (-30)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 1,004 (+21)
  • Total Discharges – 115,901 (+1,033)
  • Deaths – 172
  • Total Deaths – 32,897

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
Capital Region5310.05%25%
Central New York2870.04%27%
Finger Lakes7520.06%33%
Long Island1,6470.06%29%
Mid-Hudson1,0130.04%40%
Mohawk Valley2820.06%25%
New York City3,4080.04%32%
North Country1210.03%51%
Southern Tier2270.04%41%
Western New York5030.04%32%
Statewide8,7710.04%32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region26821219%
Central New York26218328%
Finger Lakes39730823%
Long Island84568024%
Mid-Hudson68444038%
Mohawk Valley13310321%
New York City2,5181,95824%
North Country593637%
Southern Tier1257936%
Western New York54533437%
Statewide5,8364,33327%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region7.94%7.87%7.59%
Central New York6.21%6.09%5.85%
Finger Lakes7.63%7.32%6.96%
Long Island8.27%8.06%7.81%
Mid-Hudson7.67%7.51%7.37%
Mohawk Valley8.66%8.40%8.22%
New York City5.70%5.66%5.69%
North Country7.44%7.24%7.34%
Southern Tier4.01%3.82%3.78%
Western New York6.93%6.62%6.48%
Statewide6.67%6.54%6.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx7.68%7.35%7.25%
Brooklyn6.24%5.94%5.92%
Manhattan3.80%3.76%3.71%
Queens6.90%6.48%6.33%
Staten Island6.55%6.28%6.20%

Of the 1,233,390 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany15,981210
Allegany2,32815
Broome10,866123
Cattaraugus3,34436
Cayuga4,31043
Chautauqua5,460110
Chemung5,53455
Chenango1,70424
Clinton2,09151
Columbia2,39753
Cortland2,60417
Delaware9907
Dutchess16,327212
Erie51,384668
Essex9597
Franklin1,10317
Fulton2,03940
Genesee3,63064
Greene1,99531
Hamilton1450
Herkimer3,52843
Jefferson3,09463
Lewis1,45132
Livingston2,64540
Madison3,07326
Monroe43,659433
Montgomery2,16744
Nassau112,7021,309
Niagara11,822158
NYC520,4295,751
Oneida16,502160
Onondaga27,190236
Ontario4,64755
Orange28,386218
Orleans1,89816
Oswego4,81654
Otsego1,62323
Putnam6,38692
Rensselaer6,69397
Rockland31,509163
Saratoga8,984145
Schenectady8,480133
Schoharie8829
Schuyler71011
Seneca1,20326
St. Lawrence3,49659
Steuben4,54145
Suffolk125,9251,541
Sullivan3,76514
Tioga2,16722
Tompkins2,61341
Ulster7,548100
Warren2,00422
Washington1,43814
Wayne3,60638
Westchester83,708775
Wyoming2,11439
Yates79512

On Saturday, 172 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,897. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx3
Broome5
Chautauqua2
Clinton1
Columbia2
Delaware3
Dutchess6
Erie10
Fulton1
Genesee2
Greene2
Herkimer3
Kings9
Lewis1
Livingston1
Manhattan8
Monroe11
Nassau11
Niagara4
Oneida6
Onondaga4
Ontario2
Orange4
Oswego1
Otsego2
Putnam2
Queens18
Rensselaer1
Richmond6
Rockland3
Saratoga1
Schenectady4
Steuben1
Suffolk17
Ulster3
Washington2
Westchester9

