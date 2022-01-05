Additional COVID-19 testing location to open in Sayre, Guthrie announces

A man swabs his nose at a COVID-19 testing on the Martin Luther King Jr. medical campus Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Due to the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, the Guthrie clinic announced an additional temporary location will be put up in Sayre.

Testing is now available at the Guthrie location at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, the former Kmart location.

Testing will continue to be available at the Guthrie Clinic’s Sayre campus. The additional location will alleviate traffic congestion caused by the demand for testing on the Sayre campus.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment through Guthrie, where they will be able to select a time and location that is best for them.

Appointments can also be made by calling 866-488-4743.