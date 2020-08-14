Albany Department of Health warns of potential exposure at hair braiding salons

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As a precautionary measure, the Albany County Department of Health is warning of potential exposure to the coronavirus at two different hair braiding businesses in the area.

One is Annie African Hair Braiding at 355 Central Avenue. Consider quarantining, monitoring yourself for symptoms, and getting tested if you visited between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on August 10 or 11, or 4 to 6 p.m. on August 12.

The second is Adja African Hair Braiding at 622 Central Avenue. Use caution if you visited on August 13 between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

If you were at either location at the times listed above, contact the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4640.

