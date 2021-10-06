All DOD civilian employees to be fully COVID-19 vaccinated by Nov. 22

Mary Paul, a nurse with the Bowe COVID-19 treatment clinic and Chicago native, was the very first person to receive the vaccine on Fort Drum (photo: Fort Drum Medical Activity)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – All civilians employed by the Department of Defense will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States Department of Defense is requiring all of its civilian employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22. This was announced by U.S. Deputy of Defense Kathleen Hicks on October 1 and follows guidance issued in late summer.

Specifically, on August 24, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin signed the “Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination of Department of Defense Service Members,” which required all service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Then on September 9, President Joe Biden directed agencies to require COVID-19 vaccinations for Federal employees by signing Executive Order 14043, “Requiring Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination for Federal Employees.”

Now, all DoD civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by the November 22 deadline. New civilian employees must be vaccinated by their start date or November 22, whichever is later. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing the second dose of a two-dose vaccination series, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

This requirement only includes vaccines that are either fully licensed or authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration or listed for emergency use on the World Health Organization Emergency Use listing.

A timeline for the vaccination requirement is listed below: