All salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, etc. in NY to close Saturday night

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Effective Saturday night at 8 p.m., all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, and other personal care services will be closed to the public in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new executive order issued for New York State says this includes nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians, and the provision of electrolysis, laser hair removal services.

The order says these services cannot be provided while maintaining social distance.

This order will be in effect until further notice.

On Thursday, Gov. Cuomo ordered three-quarters of workers in the state to work elsewhere, such as home. This does not include essential services. As of that day, more than 4,100 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New York.

