Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine

(WET)- The covid-19 vaccine comes with a risk just like any other vaccine you take. A local infectious disease physician from Arnot Health says the riskiest allergic reaction from the covid-19 vaccine is anaphylaxis. But he says people can confuse an allergic reaction with a regular reaction which is normal after a vaccine injection. 

“vaccination allergic reactions, some of them could just be symptoms or side effects from having vaccination, and they don’t necessarily mean they’re allergic reactions like some people might get fever. Some people may experience arm pain and so a lot of those vaccinations that we’re seeing like when people are getting vaccinated are normal effects of the vaccine,” says Arnot Health infectious disease attending Dr. Justin Nistico.

He says sometimes you can have some symptoms that are unpleasant, but the benefit by far outweighs having infection with covid-19. 

