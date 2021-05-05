Allergy symptoms or COVID-19?

(WETM) — Allergy season is here. However, many people may wonder if their runny nose is because of allergies or COVID-19?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought attention to the small sniffles and sneezes we all face.

Now that weather is getting warmer, your car may be covered with pollen.

People who suffer from seasonal allergies are used to this time of year. However, with COVID-19 still posing a threat, a runny nose may cause anxiety.

Dr. Ramneek Nakai, Allergist at Guthrie, said she has noticed an increase in people coming in for these concerns. However, she described the differences in allergy symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms.

The big thing is people are going to have a stuffy nose which is common in both, right? So as soon as you have a stuffy nose and a little bit of a cough, which you can see with COVID and allergies, people start getting concerned. The big differences are with COVID you are going to have a fever, muscle aches, you could have diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and the loss of smell. That is a great way to differentiate. The other thing is with allergies, you may get the itchy, watery eyes and you are not going to see that with COVID. So, if that is what is going on, itchy, watery eyes and you get a lot of sinus pressure. It is allergies. It is not going to be COVID. Dr. Nakai on differences in symptoms

Her advice, if you are suffering from allergies, is to take an over-the-counter antihistamine like Allegra or Zyrtec.

She also recommends using a nasal spray like Flonase or Nasacort. Some people may not like these sprays, but they tend to work well in relieving symptoms.