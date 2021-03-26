Are the COVID vaccines safe? Health experts weigh in

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Health experts say they have never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic in the history of modern medicine. Vaccine supply will soon outweigh demand. As seen here in the Twin Tiers, several vaccine providers were unable to fill clinic spots this week. This is in part due to vaccine hesitancy, but why is it important for the United States to reach herd immunity and what does that actually mean?

“If the pool of targets for the virus falls to a lower level, it just won’t spread. Now, protected can mean one of two things you can be protected by the vaccines, or you can be protected because you’ve recovered from COVID and have antibodies and other immune responses that reduce your susceptibility to infection,” Dr. John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine said.

The vaccine was produced quickly because of the urgency of the health crisis and the number of clinical trial volunteers. Scientists say this vaccine was not rushed, rather it relies on years of research.

“It actually didn’t take a year to develop these vaccines. It took decades,” Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Rochester Dr. Angela Branche added.

Scientists use data from previous vaccination efforts to inform how they made this vaccine, which is why health experts believe the vaccines are safe.

“The risk of getting COVID is very, very serious. The risk of a one in a million or a one in 10 million vaccine side effect has to be balanced against the benefits,” Dr. Moore continued.

Despite the data and the research, some Americans are still skeptical.

“There are a significant fraction of people that are saying that they will not take the vaccine,” Dr. Moore added.

“With COVID, it’s sort of the fear of the unknown. When something new is being introduced you always, it always makes you pause and think. I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. I think that’s rational behavior,” Dr. Branche said.

There are three vaccines that are approved in the United States with a fourth on the way. Moderna and Pfizer use messenger RNA to deliver a genetic message to the cells to make proteins, which fight a potential COVID-19 infection.

“It’s sort of like if you were building a house. How do you explain to the contractor what the blueprint says?” Dr. Branche added.

Johnson & Johnson as well as the Oxford AstraZeneca use traditional vaccine technology to create this protein immune response. The vaccine elements, which comprise the mRNA message, proteins, fats, and sugars, are mostly eliminated from the body, leaving the important genetic instruction behind.

“Everything that the vaccine is made of actually rapidly degrades sometimes within hours,” Dr. Branche continued.

Dr. Branche and Dr. Moore say in order to return to normal, the United States must achieve herd immunity. To get there, 70 to 80 percent of the entire population must be vaccinated in order to return to normal.

“This is not just about you suffering the risk of becoming severely ill and maybe even dying from COVID, but we’re also thinking about what’s best for our community what’s best for our country,” Dr. Branche concluded.