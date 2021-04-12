Are women experiencing more side effects after the COVID vaccine

CORNING, NY (WETM) – As vaccination efforts continue across the nation, some are reporting side effects.

Officials say that women are more likely to feel the side effects after getting the dose, according to a study released by the CDC.

Between December 14, 2020, and January 13, 2021, nearly 7,000 people reported having had side effects after receiving the vaccine, and almost 80 percent were women. But local medical experts say it is too early to tell if that is an accurate depiction.

“Definitely more woman have reported symptoms out, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that more woman is having symptoms than men, it just might mean that, like I said, more woman might just be reporting them out,” said Justin Nistico, DO Infectious Disease Specialist, Arnot Health.

The most frequent side effects reported in this study were headaches, fatigue, and dizziness.

Currently, the CDC says that it is safe to take an over-the-counter medicine such as aspirin or ibuprofen to relieve side effects, but it is not recommended to take these medicines before you get your shot.