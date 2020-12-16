(WETM)- The Chemung county health department is canceling the covid-19 testing event scheduled for Thursday December 17, 2020 due to weather concerns. This event is not being rescheduled.

But, for those of you who still want to get tested as of today Arnot health says they are still having their drive thru testing.

Maggie Barnes, assistant director of communications for Arnot Health says, “the Arnot health helpline and drive-thrus right now we’re planning to be their normal hours. The helpline will be open from 9 until 4 each day. We are asking patients if they choose to cancel their appointments to be swabbed. If they would call the helpline and let us know that would be great.”

Arnot plans to make sure they will be able to hold the event. Barnes says “our facilities department has committed to keeping those pathways clear. for our patients and for our staff to operate safely. we’re getting some outdoor heaters brought out just to help our people be more comfortable and to function and do this very important job that they’re doing. But, right now we’re planning to go full steam here.”

Tom Collins from Guthrie says at this point they also have not canceled any testing, but if testing is cancelled, they will reschedule those patients for Friday.