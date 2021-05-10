Arnot Health announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has announced six upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in our area through next Tuesday.

The clinics are open to any New York resident and those who work in New York. Those 18 and older are eligible to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine while those 16 and older can receive Pfizer.

Tuesday, May 11 – 7 to 9 am, 4 to 7 pm – Moderna – Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

Thursday, May 13 – 10 am to 4 pm – Pfizer – Arnot Mall Event Center

Friday, May 14 – 3 to 8 pm – Pfizer and J&J – Bradford (NY) Volunteer Fire and Ambulance

Friday, May 14 – 7 to 9 am, 12 to 2 pm – Moderna – Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

Saturday, May 15 – 10 am to 4 pm – Pfizer and J&J – Bradford (NY) Volunteer Fire and Ambulance

Tuesday, May 18 – 7 to 9 am, 4 to 7 pm – Moderna – Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital is located in Bath at 7571 State Route 54. The Bradford Volunteer Fire and Ambulance is located at 7603 County Route 20 in Bradford, NY.

The Arnot Mall Event Center is located on County Route 64 in Horseheads. Please enter via the external entrance, not through the mall.

Walk-ins are welcome at all these clinics until an hour before the end of the clinic.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Grace Episcopal Church in Elmira

If none of these clinics work out for your schedule or location, Arnot Health offers a waiting list for those who want to be contacted when additional clinics are announced.

Appointments can also be made by visiting arnothealth.org or by calling 1-800-952-2662.