Arnot Health announces updated visiting hours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has announced updated visiting hours, switching to a 4-hour block system rather than having multiple times.

Only one visitor will be permitted per patient. Visitors will be required to wear a mask for the entire duration of their visit and will not be permitted to leave the patient’s unit or room.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center will have visiting hours from 4 to 8 P.M.

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

St. Joseph’s Campus will see visitation scheduled by department.

ARU/New Dawn on Sundays only starting at 1 P.M.

BSU daily from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. and from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

C4 Medical Rehab from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Visitors are still not permitted in the Arnot Skilled Nursing facilities per a state mandate.