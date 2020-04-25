Arnot Health chief medical officer on COVID-19 testing kits and mask safety

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arnot Health chief medical officer says the hospital is still fighting for more swab testing kits and gives advice on mask safety.

Dr. Kenneth Herzl-Betz, Chief Medical Officer of Arnot Health, said there’s a large vulnerable population in Chemung County. Those are people in group-living situations such as nursing homes and prisons.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center has ordered over 3,000 testing supplies from Cepheid and Abbott early March. Those kits were supposed to be delivered in mid-April, but now have been placed on back order.

“Although our positive tests locally is probably around the 5% range,” said Herzl-Betz. “Even if one patient goes back into a nursing home we could have a very serious outbreak of infections within those facilities.”

Herzl-Betz said since our local legislators were quite involved in passing a $25 bil. dollar package for additional testing in America, he hopes we’ll see some benefits locally.

In the meantime, he reminds everyone to keep wearing masks in public places.

Here are the estimated percentages of air-filtration for each different type of mask from the doctor:

N95 masks filter 95%

Surgical or procedural masks filter 50-75%

Cloth masks filter 20%

“So the masks actually help decrease the chance that you’re going to touch your face,” said Herzl-Betz. “So it’s important that once you put the mask on, that you don’t reach under the mask or touch the outside surface more than you have to – that you wash your hands immediately after touching the outside of the mask.”

He said beside protecting you from touching your face, masks also protect those around you.