HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Health still have over 100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine available today at Arnot Mall.

On-site registration is available.

Or you can click on the following link: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/902157cf596940d8aef2c299e67c6193.