Arnot Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults & children

FILE – A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021. A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to determine if any restrictions are needed to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is offering several upcoming clinics for residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer (12 & older) and Moderna (18 & older) 1st & 2nd dose; Janssen / J&J single-dose (18 & older); Moderna and Pfizer 3rd-dose supplemental; Moderna, Pfizer & J&J booster vaccines are all available at all clinics.

Those wishing to attend can register for adult vaccine clinics, or walk-in until 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

Arnot is also offering the authorized Pfizer pediatric vaccine for those ages 5 to 11. Appointments must be made for Pediatric vaccines by calling 1-800-952-2662 for information and appointments.

Clinics will be held in various locations and at times to fit any schedule:

– Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday through February – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

– Watkins Glen Community Center – Every Friday through February – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

– Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, December 21 – 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

– Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, December 28 – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

– Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, December 28 – 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm PEDIATRIC VACCINE CLINIC FOR THOSE 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED, NO WALK-INS ALLOWED

– Watkins Glen Community Center – Thursday, December 30 – 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm PEDIATRIC VACCINE CLINIC FOR THOSE 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED, NO WALK-INS ALLOWED

– Elm Chevrolet, Elmira – Thursday, January 6 – 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

– Watkins Glen Community Center – January 7, January 28, and February 18 – 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm PEDIATRIC VACCINE CLINIC FOR THOSE 5 TO 11 YEARS OLD APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED, NO WALK-INS ALLOWED

– Tioga Downs – Nichols, NY – Monday, January 10 – 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

– Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, January 11 – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

– Elmira College Cowles Hall – Thursday, January 13 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

– Elmira College Cowles Hall – Thursday, February 10 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Appointments can be made for adult vaccines by visiting.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662.