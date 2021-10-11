Arnot Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics, offering third and booster shots

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is offering several upcoming clinics for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including the recommended third dose for those who are immunocompromised and booster vaccines for those who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Clinics will be held in various locations and at times across the Southern Tier:

Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday in October – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Watkins Glen Community Center – Every Friday in October – 9:00 am – Noon

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, October 12 – Noon – 5 pm.

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, October 19 – Noon – 3 pm

Village Square Apartments – Thursday, October 21 – 10 am – Noon

Ernie Davis Community Center (EOP) – Friday, October 22 – 11 am – 3 pm

Steele Memorial Library – Thursday, October 28 – 2 pm – 5 pm

Ernie Davis Community Center (EPO) – Friday, November 5 – 11 am – 3 pm

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, November 16 – Noon – 3 pm

Steele Memorial Library – Thursday, November 18 – 2 pm – 5 pm

Appointments can be made by visiting.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662. Walk-ins are also welcome up until 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that those 65 and older and those moderately to severely immunocompromised receive an additional dose at least 28 days since the second dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Arnot Health has administered more than 35,000 doses since late December of last year.