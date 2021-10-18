Arnot Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is offering several upcoming clinics for residents to receive Covid-19 vaccines, including the recommended third dose for those who are immunocompromised and booster vaccines for those who received Pfizer

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that those 65 and older and those moderately to severely immunocompromised receive an additional dose at least 28 days since the second dose.

This includes people who have:

· Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

· Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Clinics will be held in various locations and at times across the region:

Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday in October – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Watkins Glen Community Center – Every Friday in October – 9:00 am – Noon – Note: Influenza vaccine will also be available. Call (607) 737-4499 to register for flu shots only).

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Monday, October 18 – Noon – 4 pm

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, October 19 – Noon – 3 pm

Village Square Apartments – Thursday, October 21 – 10 am – Noon

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Thursday, October 21 – 2 pm – 5 pm

Ernie Davis Community Center (EOP) – Friday, October 22 – 11 am – 3 pm

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, October 26 – 7 am to 5 pm

Steele Memorial Library – Thursday, October 28 – 2 pm – 5 pm

Ernie Davis Community Center (EPO) – Friday, November 5 – 11 am – 3 pm

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, November 16 – Noon – 3 pm

Steele Memorial Library – Thursday, November 18 – 2 pm – 5 pm

Appointments can be made by visiting.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662. Walk-ins are also welcome up until 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

Arnot Health has administered more than 36,000 doses since late December of last year.