Arnot Health holding multiple walk-in COVID vaccine clinics for adults and children

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(WETM) — Arnot Health is offering several upcoming clinics for residents to receive covid vaccines.

The clinics will offer all doses of all three vaccinations. Arnot is also offering the authorized Pfizer pediatric vaccine for those ages 5-11. You can register for vaccine clinics, or walk-in until 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

The date and location for the clinics are listed below:

Arnot Mall – former Ageless Spa location – Every Wednesday through February – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Watkins Glen Community Center – Every Friday through February – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Elmira College Cowles Hall – Thursday, February 10 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Thursday, February 17 – 11:00 am – 5:30 pm

Watkins Glen Community Center – February 18 – 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Economic Opportunity Program – Friday, February 25 – 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, March 1 – 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Thursday, March 3 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Watkins Glen Community Center – Friday, March 4, 11, & 18 – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Appointments can be made for vaccines by visiting https://www.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or calling 1-800-952-2662.