Arnot Health implements visitor restrictions, expands testing due to COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y, (WETM) – Arnot Health is restricting all visitation, with exceptions for certain circumstances, effective Wednesday, October 7, 2020, “due to a resurgence in local Covid-19 cases.”

Limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations, visitors of children, and those individuals accompanying patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, patients with cognitive impairments, including dementia, and patients with needs for a support person to complete their care.

Arnot Health President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lawrence said, “Arnot takes seriously our role as the last line of defense between the virus and our community. We are restricting visitation for the safety of our patients and staff in order to ensure capacity and uninterrupted service in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

Arnot has also expanded the availability of their COVID-19 Helpline and drive-through testing to seven days a week on the Arnot Ogden campus Elmira. They will continue to operate a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Bath on the campus of Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital Monday through Friday.

All non-emergent respiratory-based illnesses are being directed to Arnot’s Westinghouse Road location at 2977 Westinghouse Road, Horseheads. Appointments there can be made by your primary care provider, or by calling the COVID Helpline at 1-800-952-2662.