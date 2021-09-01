Arnot Health offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics, third dose to eligible patients

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is offering several upcoming clinics for residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, including the recommended third dose for those who are immunocompromised.

The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Arnot says people should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Clinics will be held in various locations and at times to fit any schedule:

Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday in August, September & October 2021 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Watkins Glen Community Center – Friday, September 3 – 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, September 7 – 9:30 am – 4:30 pm

Elmira College – Monday, September 13 – 2:00 – 6:30 pm

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, September 14 – Noon – 4:00 pm

Elmira College – Wednesday, September 22 – 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Elmira College – Monday, October 4 – 2:00 – 6:30 pm

Appointments can be made by visiting arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662. Walk-ins are also welcome up until 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.

Arnot Health has administered over 35,000 doses since December 2020 when the vaccine became available.