Arnot Health opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible first responders

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has received the go-ahead from New York State to vaccinate all Arnot Health employees as well as healthcare workers in the Phase 1A category defined by current NYS guidance.

The list of eligible Phase 1A individuals includes all Chemung County providers affiliated with Arnot Health and authorized independent providers and health care personnel.

Arnot Health’s vaccination clinic is open for these eligible Phase 1A individuals from 7:00 am

to 7:00 pm weekdays, and 10:00 am to 2:00 pm weekends at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in

Elmira. No appointments are necessary to receive the vaccine, but eligible individuals in the

Phase 1A category do need to bring proof of employment at a medical or dental office or one of

the other Phase 1A designated categories to receive the vaccine, and they must register at the

vaccination site.

This list of eligible Phase 1A individuals follows:

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), Office of Mental Health (OMH), and Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

In addition, the Phase 1A list was expanded January 4, 2021 to include the following:

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care (continued on next page)

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccination. This

includes, but is not limited to: Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff Registered Nurses Specialty medical practices of all types Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff Physical Therapists and their staff Optometrists and their staff Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides Home care workers Hospice workers

Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

Medical Staff in State and County Jails

Non-EMS first responders, such as police, are in Phase 1B of the NYS guidance.