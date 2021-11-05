Arnot Health opening pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics in anticipation of NYS approval

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Arnot Health will offer a Pfizer vaccine clinic to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 against the COVID-19 virus in anticipation of the New York Department of Health’s approval of the vaccine.

The pediatric vaccine was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making 28 million children eligible to receive the shot. The Department of Health is expected to approve the shot prior to Tuesday.

The clinic will take place on the campus of Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Tuesday, November 9 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. Attendees are asked to use the hospital’s main entrance and go down the stairs to the Petrie Conference Rooms.

Appointments for the pediatric vaccine are required and walk-ins are not being accepted at this time. Each child will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Appointments can be made online by visiting arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662.

Arnot Health Pediatric Chairman, Dr. Jeffrey Gardner, urges parents to consider vaccinating their children. “While it is true that kids don’t usually get very sick from COVID-19, there are cases of severe illness. And children act as transporters, spreading the virus to vulnerable family members. Vaccine is our best path back to our normal lives.”

According to the CDC, 78.5 percent of all US residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Chemung and Steuben County, only 62.1 percent of eligible residents had received their dose while Schuyler County has reported 65.3 percent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.