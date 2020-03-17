Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo announces paid sick leave bill for ‘immediate assistance’ to those impacted by COVID-19

Arnot Health suspends all elective surgeries and visitations

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM) – Arnot Health announced Tuesday evening that starting immediately they will be suspending all elective surgical procedures.

In addition, beginning Thursday, March 19 they will suspend visitation to all of its hospitals. This includes Arnot Ogden Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.

Additional information regarding the NICU, Maternity, and Pediatric Unit visitation at Arnot Ogden Medical Center will be provided on Wednesday.

Arnot Health is making these very difficult decisions to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 and to safeguard and preserve its physical and personnel resources, should it be called to respond to any surge in patient need in the days ahead.

Ken Roberts, System Director of Marketing, Communications & Community Relations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now