ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As more and more of the world eases restrictions around COVID-19, Arnot Health announced it will be dropping its mask mandate next month.

Arnot issued an announcement that on May 11, 2023, masks will not be required at Arnot Health locations. The date aligns with the end of the federal public health emergency.

“As always, our top priority is the well-being of our patients and staff,” the announcement said. “While COVID cases are declining, we are still seeing the virus in our community.”

The hospital said it will keep monitoring COVID cases in the area and adjust policies as needed.