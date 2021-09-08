Arnot Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics through September & early October

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is offering several upcoming clinics for residents to receive Covid-19 vaccines, including the recommended third dose for those who are immunocompromised.

Arnot Health has been the local leader in the vaccine effort, giving more than 35,000 doses since late December of last year.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.

Clinics will be held in various locations and at times to fit any schedule:

Arnot Mall Event Center – Every Wednesday in August, September & October 2021 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Elmira College – Monday, September 13 – 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, September 14 – Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Thursday, September 16 – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, September 21 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital – Tuesday, September 21 – Noon – 5:00 p.m.

Elmira College – Wednesday, September 22 – 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Bradford Volunteer Fire Company – Thursday, September 23 – 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Monday, September 27 – 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, September 28 – 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Village Square Apartments – Thursday, September 30 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Elmira College – Monday, October 4 – 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Tuesday, October 5 – 7:00 a.m. – Noon

Arnot Ogden Medical Center – Thursday, October 7 – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made by visiting.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662. Walk-ins are also welcome up until 30 minutes before the end of the clinic.