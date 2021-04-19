Arnot holding COVID-19 clinics this week

(WETM) – Arnot Health has announced three COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this week.
– Tuesday, April 20 from 8 am to 4 pm – Moderna – Arnot Ogden Medical Center
– Wednesday, April 21 from – Pfizer – Neighborhood Transformation Center – 4 pm to 7 pm
– Friday, April 23 – from 10 am to 3 pm – Moderna – Pennsylvania Avenue United Methodist Church
You can pre-register at https://www.arnothealth.org/vaccine-info-individuals or by calling 1-800-952-2662. You can also walk-in and register once you are at the clinic.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen
Arnot has administered over 30,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the rollout began last year.