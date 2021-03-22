Arnot holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) –Arnot Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Arnot Mall Event Center.

New York State residents, and those who work in New York State, aged 50 and over, can register for an appointment using Arnot’s online system at https://www.arnothealth.org/coronavirus-resources.

Bring your insurance card to your appointment, as there is a potential that your insurance will be billed for an administrative fee, but the patient will have no out-of-pocket cost.

In addition to the age eligibility, people with these underlying conditions are also allowed to be vaccinated:

• Body Mass Index of 30 or greater – calculate here: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/…/edu…/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm

• Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

• Chronic kidney disease

• Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive

pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic

fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

• Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

• Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery

disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

• Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

• Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

• Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

• Liver disease

Arnot Health recently gave their 20,000th vaccine on Saturday, March 20.

