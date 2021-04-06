Arnot holding hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for all NY adults

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM/WSYR) – Arnot Health is holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Arnot Mall Event Center in Horseheads this week.

– Wednesday, April 7 – Moderna vaccine – 12:30 pm to 4 pm

– Thursday, April 8 – Johnson & Johnson – 9 am to 6 pm

– Friday, April 9 – Pfizer – 9 am to 3 pm

Registration is required for all clinics. Visit https://www.arnothealth.org/coronavirus-resources.

NYS eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expands to 16+ Tuesday

People ages 16-years-old and older will be eligible to get the shot.

Statewide, the ramped-up vaccination efforts have reached a large percentage of people. The governor’s office says 1 in 3 New Yorkers have at least one dose of vaccine and 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated. In the past week alone, 1.4 million New Yorkers were inoculated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at pharmacies and through county and state clinics.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only shot authorized for use in those 16 and 17-years-old. The state fairgrounds has opened thousands of appointments for this week administering the Pfizer vaccine.