Arnot holding hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for all NY adults

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM/WSYR) – Arnot Health is holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Arnot Mall Event Center in Horseheads this week.

– Wednesday, April 7 – Moderna vaccine – 12:30 pm to 4 pm

– Thursday, April 8 – Johnson & Johnson – 9 am to 6 pm

– Friday, April 9 – Pfizer – 9 am to 3 pm

Registration is required for all clinics. Visit https://www.arnothealth.org/coronavirus-resources.

NYS eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expands to 16+ Tuesday

People ages 16-years-old and older will be eligible to get the shot.

Statewide, the ramped-up vaccination efforts have reached a large percentage of people. The governor’s office says 1 in 3 New Yorkers have at least one dose of vaccine and 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated. In the past week alone, 1.4 million New Yorkers were inoculated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at pharmacies and through county and state clinics.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only shot authorized for use in those 16 and 17-years-old. The state fairgrounds has opened thousands of appointments for this week administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

