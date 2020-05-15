Arnot offering drive-through COVID-19 tests to first responders, employees of Phase One companies

(WETM) – Arnot Health is partnering with the Chemung County and Steuben County Public Health Departments to offer drive-through COVID-19 tests for first responders and employees of local companies reopening in phase one.

Patients must be pre-registered via the Covid-19 Helpline at 1-800-952-2662 for this testing.

The two drive-through locations, at the Ivy I Building on the Arnot Ogden Medical Center Campus in Elmira and Bath Family Practice, 226 West Morris Street in Bath, opened yesterday by appointment only.

Beginning May 18, the Bath location will move to the Bath School District Bus Garage, 6961 State

Route 415 South.

Going forward, both the Elmira and Bath locations will be open from 9:00 am – 4:00

pm, Monday – Friday.

Because of the limited testing supplies available at this time, the drive-through sites will test a maximum of 100 people a day, until further notice.

The Helpline will be staffed Monday – Friday from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. After hours

and on the weekend, patients can also e-mail the Helpline at covid19helpline@arnothealth.org.

Patients who do not meet criteria for testing when they call the Helpline to be screened will be referred to their personal physician for follow up.