Arnot opens five new COVID-19 vaccine clinics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is opening five COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Elmira area offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • 1st Dose Moderna Clinic – Thursday, April 15 from 9 am to 3 pm at Monumental Baptist Church, 1009 Maple Avenue, Elmira
  • 1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Friday, April 16 from 8 am to 5 pm – Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira
  • 1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Saturday, April 17 from 9 am to 5 pm – Arnot Mall Event Center, Horseheads
  • 1st Dose Moderna Clinic – Tuesday, April 20 from 8 am to 6:30 pm – Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Avenue, Elmira
  • 1st Dose Pfizer Clinic – Wednesday, April 21 from 4 pm to 7 pm – Neighborhood Transformation Center, 314 W Church St., Elmira

Visit Arnot Health‘s website for details on how to sign up for these COVID-19 vaccine clinics, or call 1-800-952-2662. On-site registration is also available.

To date, 28,424 Chemung County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 21,145 of those individuals them have completed their vaccine series. In Steuben County, 29,501 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 19,514 of those individuals them have completed their vaccine series, with the Southern Tier having one of the highest vaccination percentages in the state.

This weekend Arnot Health expects to give its 30,000th COVID-19 vaccine.

