Arnot suspending J&J COVID-19 vaccine, releases guidance for those with appointments or previously received shot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is suspending administration of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) one-dose COVID-19 vaccine “out of an abundance of caution,” following the guidance issued today by the FDA, CDC and New York State to pause administration of the Janssen vaccine until the investigation of possible side effects from the vaccine is complete.

Those who have registered with Arnot to receive the Janssen vaccine this Thursday and all others who have yet to be vaccinated to register for one the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at its upcoming clinics on Thursday, April 15, Friday, April 16, Saturday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 20.

Check the Arnot Health website at www.arnothealth.org for available locations and times.

The pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccination comes after six cases of blood clots out of 7 million doses administered in the United States

The NYS Department of Health has released the following statement in regard to potential symptoms associated with receiving the Janssen vaccine:

“People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.” (Note: Those who have received the Janssen vaccine more than three weeks ago are beyond the period of concern for side effects.)

If you have received the Janssen vaccine from Arnot Health in the past three weeks and have questions or concerns, contact the COVID-19 Helpline at 1-800-952-2662.