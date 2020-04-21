Breaking News
27-year-old Chemung County man missing after Seneca Lake accident

Artist creates chalk masterpiece to thank COVID-19 frontline heroes

Coronavirus

by: Cassie Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week a New Yorker gained attention for her impressive detailed driveway drawing honoring the frontline heroes of COVID-19.

When artist Kara Hoblin knew she couldn’t go far to create her next project, she went to her driveway instead.

The multi-talented artist used chalk to create the mural, which has caught the attention of strangers around the world.

View this post on Instagram

T H A N K ❤️ Y O U to our healthcare heroes and all essential workers helping us through this pandemic! Sending so much love and light your way. 🙏💗✨💗✨🙏 Special thanks for photo help from @fv_defiant @chrisburg1 @ann_paul_music and @lianemarie6 for my little assistants ❤️ #covid19 #alonetogether #healthheroes #healthcareworkers #covidart #covidquarentine #covidartchallenge #covidcreations #covid #quarentine #quarentinelife #quarentineart #chalkart #karabellaart #karahoblinart #northfork #longislandartist #longisland #longislandstrong #newyork #suffolkcounty #hamptonsart #hamptons #cutchogue #artheals #thankyouhealthcareworkers #greenport #northforker #nofoartcollective #artistsoninstagram

A post shared by Karabellaa 🐋 (@karabellaa) on

She’s received positive messages and notes of appreciation from healthcare workers and their family members.

The chalk masterpiece took her one day to create, which she kept track of on her Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now