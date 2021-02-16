Ash Wednesday to be different this year due to pandemic

This Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, photo shows the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. Overall, the nearly 200 dioceses in the U.S. and other Catholic institutions received at least $3 billion from the federal government’s small business emergency relief program. That makes the Roman Catholic Church perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the paycheck program, according to data the U.S. Small Business Administration released following a public-records lawsuit by AP and other news organizations. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Ash Wednesday traditionally draws Catholics to church, to line up to have ashes smudged on their foreheads, as a symbol of penance.

But this year, because of coronavirus concerns, things will be different. 18 news spoke with a local Elmira Pastor, Scott Kubinski, who says his church has to amend how they distribute ashes.

“Instead of pushing across on the forehead, that we normally did it’s visible. We are going to have to just sprinkle ashes on the crown of the head. That’s always been one of the options in the church and has been used in some countries throughout the world but never around our area. That’ll be new and we’ll also be doing that at the end of mass,” says Father Kubinski.

He says they will have three masses tomorrow, one at 8 a.m. at St. Patricks, 12:05 p.m. at St. Mary’s –and another one at 5:30 p.m. also at St. Mary’s.



For additional safety everyone will need to wear masks inside and sit about 6 feet apart in the pews.

Every other row of pews will also be roped off.