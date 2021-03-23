Assembly speaker diagnosed with COVID between vaccine doses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rep. Carl E. Heastie received a positive COVID test Tuesday morning, according to a press release. The Democratic Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Heastie said he we approaching the date of his second vaccine dose.

After feeling under the weather, I was tested for COVID-19 and received a positive result this morning. I am currently experiencing only extremely mild symptoms. I am in frequent contact with my physician and look forward to a full recovery.

I received the first of two COVID vaccine doses on Saturday, March 6th. With the upcoming New York State budget deadline, I plan on remaining in the Capital Region and working from my Albany residence.

This is a reminder to everyone that we must continue to be vigilant –wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing and get tested if you are feeling any symptoms.

Carl E. Heastie

Assembly Speaker

