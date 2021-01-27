At home Covid-19 tests hit the market

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) Scheduling Covid-19 test appointments is probably a task that you hate to scratch off of your ‘to-do’ list. Additionally, the price of the tests can be expensive.
Now, three at-home covid tests will be hitting the market: Binax, Lucira, and Ellume.
These three at-home tests will be popping up on the shelves of drug stores and online.
The tests range from $30-$150 and some tests available may need a prescription.
All you have to do is swab, insert and you can get your results in 30 minutes or less.