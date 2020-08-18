Attention pizza lovers: COVID-19 making pepperoni harder to come by

by: Sarah Doiron

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Pizza lovers may soon have to skip the pepperoni.

Pizza shops across the country, according to a report from Bloomberg, are reporting higher prices and a tight supply when it comes to America’s favorite pizza topping.

Two main reasons cited for the pepperoni shortage include the lack of employees at pork processing plants and a high demand for pizza, both of which are likely caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many businesses, pork processors have had to lay of hundreds of employees in order to cut costs due to the pandemic, forcing them to streamline operations.

So far, larger pizza chains haven’t been impacted by the shortage since they buy their ingredients through long-term contacts, according to Bloomberg.

18 News spoke to a few local pizzerias who are not seeing a shortage in pepperonis at this time.

